Accidents | Collision in Korpilahti in Jyväskylä – Ysitie will be opened in the early evening

In Korplahti There was a crash on Ysitie on Sunday afternoon, Central Finland rescue service informs. The crash site is at Lautakkojärvi in ​​Jyväskylä. According to the rescue service, four vehicles with a total of ten people were involved in the accident.

“YsItie is over, we are directing passenger car traffic through a detour through Lautakontie”, the fire marshal on duty at the Central Finland Rescue Service Samuli Norvapalo said shortly before four in the afternoon on Saturday.

According to Norvapalo, heavy traffic is at a standstill because there is no suitable detour.

“Ysitie can be opened to traffic in the early evening,” says Norvapalo.

First aid has already left the crash site