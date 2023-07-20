Accidents | Clearly more people died in traffic this summer than last year

According to the police, 30 people have died in traffic so far this summer. There are six more deaths than at the same time last year.

Today 30 people have died in traffic this summer, says the police in their announcement on Thursday. Traffic deaths have occurred between June 1 and July 18.

There are six more deaths than at the same time last summer, but compared to previous years, the number is at the usual level, the police state. Road traffic deaths are at least in previous years focused on the summer months.

There have been significantly fewer young people killed in traffic accidents so far this summer than last year. In July of this year, no death of a young person under the age of 25 has come to the attention of the police. In June of this year, there was one traffic death among young people.

Last year, the number of people under the age of 25 who died in traffic accidents was a total of eight in June-July. At the same time in 2021, six young people died in traffic.

The number of intoxicated drivers in fatal accidents has decreased. In the numbers from June to July this year, there were four drivers who were intoxicated with alcohol, while last year the number was eight and in 2021 there were ten.

In the current year, only drivers who were intoxicated with alcohol have been found in fatal accidents, while in previous years at the same time, alcohol or other intoxicants were an influencing factor in several fatal accidents. However, there are about a dozen deaths from this year and last year, for which there is still no information about the effects of the substance.

“In previous years, the number of traffic deaths caused by drunkenness has been unfortunately high, especially in the summer months. Now it seems that fortunately this is not the case this summer,” the police press release states.

The greater part of the fatal accidents have occurred outside urban areas. Half of the fatal accidents took place in areas where the speed limit has been 60–80 km/h.

The most deaths in traffic (seven) have occurred in the area of ​​the Inner Finland Police Department, and five deaths have occurred in the areas of the Häme and Southwest Finland Police Departments. Typically, the accidents have been derailments.

All of last year, a record low number of people died in traffic.

Last year in Finnish road traffic 185 people died, and the number decreased by about a tenth compared to the corresponding data of the previous year.