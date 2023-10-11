Accidents | Challenging sea rescue mission off Porkkala on Wednesday – one injured

Due to the storm, the Coast Guard did not evacuate the crew of the sailing boat in distress.

Porkkalanniemi on the southern side, a challenging sea rescue mission was underway on Wednesday evening, said the Finnish Gulf Coast Guard.

The two-man crew of the sailboat that was sailing asked for help through the emergency center in the early evening on Wednesday. The sailboat’s rudder had been damaged, and in challenging weather conditions, another crew member had been injured.

It was very windy in the sea area on Wednesday evening, and the wave height was the marine rescue leader Janne Ryönänkoski including more than three meters.

The storm because of this, the sailboat’s crew had not been evacuated from the boat. According to Ryönänkoski, the boat was towed towards the Porkkala marine rescue station, where first aid was waiting.

“According to our understanding, they are quite experienced sailors who have acted appropriately throughout the rescue operation,” Ryönänkoski told HS.

A Coast Guard patrol boat and a sea rescue helicopter were present at the site.

The Coast Guard successfully completed the tow after 7pm on Wednesday night.