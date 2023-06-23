Accidents | Chain crash in Kokkola, two to hospital

The chain crash happened on the Pohjanlahti Road south of Lohtaja on Friday afternoon.

23.6. 18:58

Three a car and a caravan collided in Kokkola in Central Ostrobothnia on Midsummer’s Eve in the afternoon. In the pursuit, two people were injured and transported to the hospital by the emergency services.

In the evening, the rescue service did not have an estimate of whether the injuries were serious or not.

The chain crash happened on Pohjanlahdentie south of Lohtaja around 4 p.m. The second lane of the road was closed after the accident.

The actual cause of the accident was not known until early evening on Midsummer’s Eve. The authorities are investigating the course of events.