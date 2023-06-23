Accidents | Car several times through the roof around: Driver 13 years old, three minors on board

According to the police, the driver was a 13-year-old person. Four children under the age of 15 were injured in the accident. The injuries of three are serious.

Satakunta A drive-by that resulted in the injury of four minors took place in Jamijärvi on Friday evening, informs the Police Department of Southwest Finland.

The accident happened at the intersection of Ikaalistentie and Ruupanperäntie at 10:15 p.m.

The car had come from Ikaalistentie from the direction of Jämijärvi. The driver had lost control of the vehicle at the curve after the intersection of Ruuppaerantie. At the place, the road curves sharply to the right, the police describe in the press release.

The car had gone off the left side of the road and had rolled over several times through the roof.

There were four young people under the age of 15 in the car. According to the police, the driver was a 13-year-old person.

Emergency services transported everyone to the hospital. The injuries of three were serious, the injuries of one were milder.

The police have started investigating the accident.