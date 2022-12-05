They have increased dramatically in recent weeks accidents on Italian roads. And in many cases, unfortunately, the dead have escaped us. The numbers relating to the month of November are frightening: between Friday and yesterday, therefore only in the last weekend, there were 25 victims on Italian roads, while the sum of the four weekends of the whole month is 79 deaths. The question that arises is: is it just a matter of lack of safety on some roads in our country or are more and more motorists driving distracted and end up endangering the lives of others, as well as their own?

“In recent years the boom in smartphones, not so much for phone calls as for multimedia, text messages and connection to social networks while driving, worsened the security situation. Too many drivers, especially young ones, get distracted behind the wheel – the director of the Traffic Police service of the Department of Public Safety, Filiberto Mastrapasqua, told La Stampa, who does not feel like talking about geographical areas more interested than others in terms of drunk driving – There is a slightly higher bias towards the North than towards the South, but it is not statistically important. The problem is widespread almost everywhereluckily the traffic police now have a greater number of tools, both technical and legal, to control and intervene”.

The causes that lead to road accidents are always the same and do not stop at the use of alcohol and drugs or the simple distraction dictated by the mobile phone: fewer and fewer vehicle occupants and drivers fasten their seat belts, keep a safe distance, turn on the lights driving in dark or semi-dark conditions, respect precedence, and so on. Without calculating the presence of many other road users who choose different means of transport, give her bicycles to scootersand the behavior of motorcyclists, who, as the newspaper underlines, increasingly move in the center of the road rather than to the sides as required by the Highway Code.