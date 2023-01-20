Accidents at work, today two more dead in Rome and Brescia: they were 23 and 64 years old

The massacre at work continues. Today two people, in the surroundings of Rome and Brescia, lost their lives following accidents in the workplace. In Fonte Nuova, a center north-east of the capital, a 23-year-old worker died instantly after being crushed by a concrete slab.

According to the reconstruction made by the carabinieri, the vehicle that the young victim was driving hit a wall, causing some concrete panels to fall from the ceiling. The incident occurred in the parking lot of a waste disposal company.

In the Brescia area, however, a 64-year-old haulier was crushed by a heavy sheet metal he was unloading from his truck. The incident took place at the Metra company in Rodengo Saiano.

This is the third death at work in the province of Brescia since the beginning of the year, after the deaths of a 28-year-old worker, crushed by a conveyor belt, and a farmer, who fell from the roof of his company.