Accidents at work | The employee got caught in the sandblasting machine by his sleeve and died – This is now known about the case

The worker died in a sandblaster. The Regional Administration Office filed a criminal complaint against the employer, but the manufacturer of the machine has mostly acted correctly.

Employer’s is suspected of having violated occupational safety regulations when the sleeve of an employee doing sandblasting caught on the shaft of a sand spreader in March in Kuopio. The incident resulted in the death of the employee.

What is the machine manufacturer’s responsibility if an employee is able to reach a dangerously rotating shaft?

Accident it happened when an employee was sanding with a Wille property maintenance tractor, which was followed by a Vila-370 model sand spreader.

The worker had started to break up the clumped wreath in the sand spreader with a snow shovel. He had started the machine with forced control of the rear hydraulics.

At that time, the man’s sleeve probably caught the mixer shaft rotating in the sandblaster. A shaft rotating with engine power pulled the man into the sand spreader, where he was found dead.

Eastern Finland Regional Administrative Agency inspection report According to

The agency filed a criminal complaint with the police because, according to it, the employer had not taken care of the safety of the work and the machine. However, the manufacturer is not suspected of breaking the law.

Eastern Finland chief inspector of the regional administrative agency Sampo Pelkonen says that in legislation the responsibility for the safety of work machines belongs to both the employer and the manufacturer.

The manufacturer must build safe machines and equip them with guards so that no accidents can happen. The law also states that machine guards must not be easily removable.

Despite the responsibility stipulated for the manufacturer, the employer always has an obligation to find out if the machine is safe, says Pelkonen. If it is not, the employer must cover it.

The picture of the inside of the sandblaster attached to the inspection report of the Regional Administrative Agency. The picture shows an unprotected shaft running from top to bottom, the steel part of the shovel at the top and clumped wreath.

Kuopio in this case, the sand spreader included a protective grid. The managing director of the maintenance company had told the inspector of the regional administrative agency that the protective grating was in place when the company had bought a sand spreader.

According to the Regional Administration Office, the manufacturer had also made the protective grille difficult to remove, as required by law. Tools were needed to remove the cover.

However, the protective grille was not in place when the accident occurred. The Occupational Safety and Health Commissioner said that he had never seen any protection in it. According to the occupational health and safety manager, Kuopio’s sandblasters usually do not have a protective grid in place.

The inspection report also states that the maintenance company had not carried out a hazard assessment for the sandblaster, which would have made it easy to identify the deficiency and protect the machine.

According to Chief Inspector Pelkonen, the employer should have evaluated, for example, how a clumped wreath can be broken up safely.

Regional Administration Office according to the manufacturer had taken care of the protection of the sand spreader. The manufacturer had also marked the protective grid in the sand spreader’s spare parts list.

However, the agency found one shortcoming with regard to the manufacturer: the spare parts list mentioned a protective grid, but the sand spreader’s operating instructions do not mention that the protection must be in place when using the machine.

“The manufacturer did make a cover, and it appears in the manufacturer’s spare parts list, but the manufacturer has not paid any more attention to the matter. If the manufacturer had brought out the necessity of the protection more emphatically, the employer might have noticed that the protection must definitely be in place,” says chief inspector Sampo Pelkonen.

According to him, the absence of a mention in the instructions for use is still not a significant negligence. The Regional Administrative Agency considers that the manufacturer has mostly fulfilled its obligations.

To death however, a leading occupational accident is always a serious matter, Pelkonen points out.

Sandblasters are also associated with other work accidents. Pelkonen remembers an incident from a few years ago, for example.

“The young man had shoveled the clumped sand in a similar sandblaster. It also lacked protection, and he lost his hand. The hand had to be amputated,” the chief inspector recalls.

The Regional Administration Office intends to contact the manufacturer of the sandblaster so that the instructions for use would mention the importance of having the protection in place in the future.

In addition, the agency is planning a control project where sand spreaders and their safety will be inspected.