Accidents at work: a worker dies in Ancona. In Gorizia a man is hospitalized under code red

A worker it remained crushed from a scaffolding inside a Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, in the province of Gorizia: it is now hospitalized in code red, his condition is very serious. It is reported byHandle.

A 23 years old of Bengali origins, was located on the elevator walkway from deck 16 which is released from the ship probably due to the strong wind.

The injury occurred at the beginning of the shift. The firefighters were also alerted, for assistance in lifting the load, and the police, together with the health authority inspectors.

To exclude the possible involvement of other people, the divers of fire fighters they are at work in the waters of the construction site. Divers have been activated, coming from Trieste who are carrying out a series of diving in the area adjacent to the accident.

The unions, following the accident, proclaimed one immediate strike in the shipyard.

Similar episode happened today in province of Anconain Jesi: a worker, as far as we know, lost his life when he fell from a height.

READ ALSO: Chieti, accident at work: 47-year-old worker struck by metal pipe dies

Subscribe to the newsletter

