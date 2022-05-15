Accidents At night on Ring Road III, two people were killed, the driver was speeding

In addition to the driver, one passenger died during the derailment.

Perimeter III A traffic accident that killed two people took place in Vantaa on the night between Saturday and Sunday, police said. The accident happened at Vantaankoski at about 0.30 at night.

According to the police of Eastern Uusimaa, the driver of a car driving at a considerable speeding collided with a railing near the Martinlaakso junction. As a result of the collision, the car derailed and caught fire.

Police suspect the car driver of a serious threat to road safety and a gross death penalty.

Police are investigating the causes of the accident and say there will be no further information on the case at this stage of the investigation.