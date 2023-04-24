NAfter the fatal accident at a level crossing in Neustadt am Rübenberge near Hanover, the police are continuing to investigate the cause of the accident. There are still no results, said a police spokeswoman on Monday. Early Sunday morning, a vehicle with three occupants was hit by a regional train “at full speed” at a level crossing. The 22-year-old driver and two women aged 20 and 22 were killed. According to initial findings, the half-barrier at the level crossing was closed.

Accidents at level crossings are not uncommon. Last year there were 146 accidents on state-owned routes, in which 42 people died and 165 others were injured. The number of accidents, especially at level crossings without barriers, has fallen significantly over the past few decades – also because the number of level crossings has decreased significantly overall. According to a spokeswoman for Deutsche Bahn, in 2021 there were just under 16,000, less than half as many as in 1950.

How a level crossing is secured depends, among other things, on the type of railway line, the speed of the train and the volume of traffic on the crossing road. Where trains run faster than 80 kilometers per hour, technical safety by means of a barrier or light signals is required; no crossing is permitted at more than 160 kilometers per hour.

Road users do not obey the rules

According to the spokeswoman, the frequency of accidents at secured and unsecured crossings is roughly comparable. According to a Deutsche Bahn report, more than 95 percent of accidents are due to traffic violations. Road users disregard half-barriers and traffic lights out of carelessness, carelessness or impatience. A train driver then has no chance of stopping his train in time: a 1000-ton train traveling at a speed of 100 kilometers per hour needs around 1000 meters to come to a standstill.

Can a certain number of accidents simply not be avoided if not all road users obey the rules? Eric Schöne researches level crossing safety at the TU Dresden and knows how the situation could be improved. In the case of the half barriers, which are particularly common in Germany, lane dividers could make it more difficult to change to the oncoming lane. “Speed ​​cameras could also help against intentional driving around,” he says. But there are bureaucratic hurdles here.

“Level crossings are not a black spot for accidents in road traffic”

Converting to full barriers, on the other hand, is often not an alternative: After closing, these first have to use sensors to ensure that there are no more vehicles on the rails. As a result, the closure lasts much longer than with half barriers, where vehicles can still leave the rail area. On the other hand, careless motorists could be made aware of the crossing with more conspicuous markings and light signals that can also be seen from a great distance.

Overall, the security level in Germany is very good, says Schöne. “Railway crossings are not a black spot for road accidents.” Measured against the 2.4 million traffic accidents that were recorded last year, the proportion is very small. However, there is still room for improvement. “There is not enough research going on in Germany either,” he says. It is also difficult in this country to get concrete data on the individual accidents. In Great Britain, for example, every accident and near-accident is officially investigated in order to analyze whether improvements can be made at the scene of the accident – also to avoid individual misconduct in the future.

And the transport scientist also sees room for improvement when it comes to dismantling: It often still takes decades for a crossing to disappear in favor of a bridge or an underpass, and the planning and approval processes are very complex. “That is definitely worthy of criticism.”