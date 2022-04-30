Accidents At least two people were injured in a car accident on Pohjoisesplanadi

Police said the car collided with several other cars.

On the North Spanade there was a car accident at about seven in the evening that injured at least two people.

The driver is in the possession of the police, informs the Helsinki Police Department.

According to police, the car driving on the North Spanade collided with several cars.

Police and the rescue service were present after seven to investigate the situation.

Near the scene of the accident, there were a large number of people celebrating May Day at the time of the incident. The nearby statue of Havis Amanda was painted at 6 p.m., when police estimated tens of thousands of people present.

The news is being updated.