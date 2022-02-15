Accidents At least seven died when a Spanish trawler sank off the coast of Canada

Rescuers have found three crew members alive.

Canada the Haveri of a Spanish fishing trawler in front of him has claimed at least seven lives. The trawler sank after crashing in a severe storm off Newfoundland in the Atlantic on Tuesday.

Rescuers have found three crew members alive in the lifeboat. 14 is still missing. In total, the ship had a crew of 24.

The home port of the trawler registered in 2004 is Marin-Pontevedra in Galicia, Spain.