Accidents | At least one dead and dozens injured in a bus crash in New York state – carrying young students

A bus accident took place in the United States on Thursday, involving young students.

At least one has died and dozens have been injured in a bus crash in the US state of New York on Thursday.

The bus was carrying students from Farmingdale High School who were on their way to a music camp. The bus went off the road in Orange County, about 120 kilometers from New York City, Finnish time on Thursday evening.

The accident is reported on, among other things, by US news channels CNN and NBC News.

According to NBC News, at least 46 people have been injured, five of them seriously. Most of the victims are young students.

The NBC News photo shows a large blue bus that has derailed on its side into the woods next to the road.

The authorities described the incident as a major accident, but immediately after the accident, the information about what happened was still quite limited.