Accidents At least eight people have died in Italy after the elevator lift crashed

The accident took place in the town of Stresa near the Swiss-Italian border.

At least eight people have died in the Italian city of Stresa after a cab lift fell down in an accident. According to the news agency Reuters, 11 people were on board. At least two children on board the carriage have been taken to hospital in the city of Turin.

According to the local rescue service, mountain rescuers and other rescue personnel have been sent to the scene of the accident.

The Stresa Mottarone cable car route runs between Lake Maggiore and nearby Mount Mottarone.