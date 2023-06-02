Friday, June 2, 2023
Accidents | At least 50 dead and 300 injured in a train crash in India

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 2, 2023
in World Europe


A carriage of a passenger train derailed and collided with a freight train in the eastern Indian state of Odisha.

in India at least 50 people have been killed and 300 hospitalized in a train accident in Balasore district, Odisha state.

The news agencies AFP and Reuters reported on the matter, for example.

According to media reports, in the accident, several carriages of the passenger train derailed and collided with a freight train traveling on the adjacent track. The Coromandel Express train was traveling from Calcutta to Chennai, according to Reuters.

A rescue operation is underway at the scene, with nearly 50 ambulances, according to the Odisha authorities. According to AFP, the venue is located 200 kilometers east of Odisha’s capital, Bhubaneswar.

Odisha is located in the eastern part of India.

