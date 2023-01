There were a total of 60 passengers on board.

At least 25 people died on Saturday after a bus plunged off a cliff in north-western Peru, according to the local police, according to the news agency AFP.

The bus was on its way from Lima to Tumbes. There were 60 passengers in the car.

The accident happened near the village of Organos. The cause of the accident is not yet clear.