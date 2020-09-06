Accidents At the very least 24 died in a fuel explosion in a mosque in Bangladesh

These within the mosque fled to the close by sewer. The imam of the mosque and the singer of prayer calls additionally died within the blast.

At the very least 24 folks have died in a mosque fuel explosion in Bangladesh. The accident occurred south of the nation’s capital, Dhaka, in Narayanganji on Friday night time native time.

The lifeless and injured had been prayers within the mosque. Authorities mentioned the explosion most likely began with a spark from the air conditioner.

The accident injured 45 folks, a minimum of 13 of whom had been severely injured. A few of them, together with the imam of the mosque and the singer of the invites to prayer, died of their accidents on the hospital.

A consultant of Dhaka Hospital Samanta Lal Senin in keeping with the variety of victims might rise even larger. Some victims have critical burns.

Concerning the explosion the rescued jumped to flee the flames into a close-by sewer.

Hearth Chief Abdullah al Arefin says guests to the mosque had seen the odor of fuel within the mosque for a number of days earlier than the explosion.

Lots of of individuals die every year in fires in Bangladesh, with a inhabitants of 168 million. Hearth security laws in buildings are sometimes violated within the nation.