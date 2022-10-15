Accidents | At least 20 dead in a bus crash in Colombia

The crash happened on Saturday morning local time.

At least 20 people were killed and 14 injured when a bus crashed in southwestern Colombia on Saturday. The accident happened on the highway between the cities of Pasto and Popayan, reports news agency Reuters.

The crash happened early in the morning local time. According to local media, the bus had turned around and almost fell off the road into a ravine, the authorities said.

The authorities suspect a technical fault as the cause of the accident.