Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Accidents | At least 16 dead and 85 injured in a train crash in Greece

March 1, 2023
Accidents | At least 16 dead and 85 injured in a train crash in Greece

The accident happened near the city of Lárisa. The cause of the accident is not yet clear.

In Greece At least 16 people have died and at least 85 have been injured in a train accident near the city of Lárisa, Reuters and AFP report.

In the accident, a passenger train traveling from Athens to Thessaloniki collided with a freight train traveling from Thessaloniki to Lárisa. The causes of the accident are not yet clear.

The governor of the Thessaly region in central Greece Konstantinos Agorastos according to the collision between the trains was “really strong”. According to him, four carriages were derailed, two of which were “almost completely” destroyed.

About 250 passengers were evacuated to Thessaloniki by bus.

