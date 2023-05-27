Saturday, May 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accidents | Arlanda Express train derailed, two to hospital

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 27, 2023
in World Europe
0
Accidents | Arlanda Express train derailed, two to hospital

The train remained upright after the derailment.

Arlanda the Arlanda Express train running between the airport and Stockholm Central Railway Station has partially derailed. Two people have been taken to the hospital due to the accident, he says Dagens Nyheter -newspaper. The severity of their injuries is not yet known.

The accident happened the night before Saturday at 4:40 in Arlandastad. After derailing, the train did not fall, but remained upright. In the morning, 67 passengers and crew members had been evacuated from the train.

Due to the derailment, there were changes in rail traffic. The cause of the accident is being investigated.

#Accidents #Arlanda #Express #train #derailed #hospital

See also  Britain's defense minister calls Russia's invasion of Ukraine 'highly likely'
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Muhos | The driver was seriously injured during the exit, the car flew over two mobile homes

Muhos | The driver was seriously injured during the exit, the car flew over two mobile homes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result