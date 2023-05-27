Accidents | Arlanda Express train derailed, two to hospital

The train remained upright after the derailment.

Arlanda the Arlanda Express train running between the airport and Stockholm Central Railway Station has partially derailed. Two people have been taken to the hospital due to the accident, he says Dagens Nyheter -newspaper. The severity of their injuries is not yet known.

The accident happened the night before Saturday at 4:40 in Arlandastad. After derailing, the train did not fall, but remained upright. In the morning, 67 passengers and crew members had been evacuated from the train.

Due to the derailment, there were changes in rail traffic. The cause of the accident is being investigated.