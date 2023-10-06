Accidents | Archipelago ferry m/s Ejdern detached from shore and emergency anchored

The reason for running aground was the strong wind, the shipping company tells Ålands Radio.

Archipelago ship m/s Ejdern ran aground on Friday evening in Torsholma in the Archipelago Sea.

The Coast Guard of Western Finland said in message service X at around 20:30 that it is on its way to the scene. At around 22:45, the coast guard informed that the ship is off the shore and has been anchored in an emergency. According to the guard, the ship is not leaking and “the situation is calm”.

On shipboard there are five passengers, three crew members and three cars, Nordic Jetline Oscar Berndtsson told for Ålands Radio a little before nine in the evening.

According to Berndtsson, the strong wind and bad weather had caused problems for the ship.

“It was a conscious decision to set off despite the wind, but the wind has strengthened considerably in a short time,” he said.

The ferry’s Saturday operation had already been canceled due to the strong wind predicted earlier.

At 21:30, Berndtsson said the ship was still afloat, but the coast guard had not yet arrived. According to Berndtsson, the ship was not wanted to sail under its own power for safety reasons.

According to him, the shipping company was preparing to evacuate the passengers and tow the ship away from the shore. “The wind has calmed down and the water level has risen,” Berndtsson told Ålands Radio.