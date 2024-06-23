Accidents | Another person drowned in Kristiinakaupunki

Accidents|The woman drowned after going swimming in the sauna. This is already the second drowning death in Kristiinakaupunki during Midsummer.

Woman drowned in Ostrobothnia in Kristiinakaupunki late on the evening of Midsummer’s Eve, informs the Ostrobothnia Police Department.

According to the police’s preliminary information, the woman had gone swimming during the sauna. He had been found in the water, lifeless. The woman died despite resuscitation efforts.

The accident was reported to the emergency center shortly before ten in the evening. The police do not suspect a crime in the case, but continue the investigation into the cause of death.

Case is already the second drowning death in Kristiinakaupunki during the Midsummer weekend.

The Ostrobothnia Police Department announced on Saturday that a man was found dead at the bottom of the sea in Kristiinakaupunki in front of Södra Yttergrund island the night before Saturday. The man was reported missing on Friday afternoon.

The situation center of the Ostrobothnia Police Department confirms to HS that these are two different cases that are not related to each other.

A total of three people have drowned on Midsummer. The third incident happened in Pelling, Porvoo, on the evening of Midsummer’s Day. An elderly person had approached the shore by boat and ended up in the water after staggering over the side of the boat.