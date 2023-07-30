Genoa – Queues in A26 and in A10 for some accidents on the highway: the first took place at 10 on Gravellona Toce, between Masone and Genova Voltri near the junction with the A10, in the tunnel where two cars collided. The incident was resolved within an hour but on the spot, due to the heavy traffic, the queue reached 5 kilometres. At approximately 11.15, still on the A26, a second accident, independent, at the height of the 8.5 kilometre, which involved a camper. Traffic passes on two lanes, and there are 6 kilometers of queues towards Genoa.

The third accident on the A10, between Pietra Ligure and Finale towards Genoa: also in this case it is a rear-end collision in a tunnel between two cars. Queues reached ten kilometres towards Genoa, between Borghetto and Finale. Queue also on the border with France: 4 kilometers marked between the state border and the barrier to enter Italy. The traffic peak is expected after 4 pm on the A12 from east to Genoa, on the A10 from west to east and on the A26 and A7 north.

The situation at 12.30

Autoflowers – A10

2km queue between Albenga and Borghetto towards Italy due to accident

6 km queue between the State Border and the State Border Barrier in the direction of Italy due to heavy traffic

Delays between Borghetto and Feglino towards Italy due to heavy traffic

Aspi – A7

Serravalle Scrivia, exiting from both directions: queue.

Genoa Bolzaneto-Busalla, towards Milan: heavy closures weighing more than 26 tons.

Aspi – A26

Ovada-Connection A26/A10 Genova-Savona, direction Genova Voltri: 3km queue.