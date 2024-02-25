Genoa – As part of the national CISL mobilization against accidents and deaths at work, at the same time as the meetings being held in recent days, CISL Liguria organized in front of the Palazzo della Regione on Monday 26 February at 3.30 pm a regional presence with trade union delegates and workers' representatives for safety.

“Everyone must make the commitment to stop this trail of blood a priority with a strategy worthy of this emergency” he explains the general secretary Luca Maestripieri. On this occasion, the CISL's decalogue of proposals for a responsibility pact between unions, institutions and businesses to stop tragedies in the workplace will be delivered to the Region.