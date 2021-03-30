Accidents An oil truck derailed in a ditch in Kokkola, several tons of fuel spilled into the environment

There were two people in the truck who were taken to the inspection by the emergency department.

Oil truck has been involved in a traffic accident in Kokkola on Highway 28, the Central Ostrobothnia Rescue Department says on Twitter.

According to the rescue service, several tons of diesel or fuel oil have leaked into the environment as the oil transport truck derailed into the ditch. There were two people in the truck who were transported by the emergency department for check-up.

According to an update released before midnight on Tuesday morning, rescue and clearing work was currently underway and traffic was only running along the second lane.

The accident site is about four kilometers from the Kälviä agglomeration in the direction of Kannus. The report of the accident came after 5.30am on Tuesday morning.

Correction 30.3. at 8.21: Fixed story title. According to the rescue service, several tons of fuel have leaked into the environment, not thousands of tons.