Accidents | An intoxicated 15-year-old drove off the road in Kangasniemi – Five young people were riding, the car flipped over through the roof

Accidents|The boy driving the car is suspected of several crimes. None of the six young people in the car were seriously injured.

15 year old the car driven by the boy went off the road in Kangasniemi in Etelä-Savo late on the night between Friday and Saturday, Eastern Finland police informs. The car had flipped over through the roof.

The boy who was driving the car blew a police breathalyzer with a reading exceeding gross drunk driving. In addition, according to the police, it was found that the car had been used without permission from the home yard of one of the young people in the car.

In addition to the driver, there were five 15-16-year-old passengers in the car. All the young people had gotten out of the car on their own before the police arrived, and they were not seriously injured.

The boy driving the car is suspected of, among other things, aggravated drunk driving, driving a vehicle without a license and endangering traffic safety.

The accident happened on Mikkelintie. The emergency center was notified a little before three o’clock on Saturday night.