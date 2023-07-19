Wednesday, July 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accidents | An international investigation team begins an investigation on the Estonian wreck

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 19, 2023
in World Europe
0
Accidents | An international investigation team begins an investigation on the Estonian wreck

Below the sea level, the researchers obtain samples from the bedrock and examine Estonian car decks.

Estonian and the Swedish safety investigation authorities today begin underwater investigations on the wreck of the car ferry Estonia, which sank in 1994. In addition, Estonia’s bow ramp will be raised for further investigations.

Below the sea level, the researchers obtain samples from the bedrock and examine Estonian car decks. This work is done by unmanned underwater robots.

The work is estimated to last 7–8 days, depending on the weather conditions, after which the research vessel Viking Reach will arrive at the South Port of Paldiski in Estonia.

Estonia sank in rough seas in September 1994. 852 people died in the accident. New investigations were started at the shipwreck the following year.

In January, the Swedish and Estonian accident investigation authorities announced their assessment that the Estonia was unseaworthy. The assessment was based on the 1997 final report of the International Commission of Inquiry (JAIC).

See also  Column | 15 years ago I came up with a TV series idea that everyone thought was crazy - Now it seems all too real

#Accidents #international #investigation #team #begins #investigation #Estonian #wreck

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Controversy escalated after the cancellation of Travis Scott’s concert in Egypt. The Syndicate of Musical Professions explains the reasons

Controversy escalated after the cancellation of Travis Scott's concert in Egypt. The Syndicate of Musical Professions explains the reasons

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result