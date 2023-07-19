Accidents | An international investigation team begins an investigation on the Estonian wreck

Below the sea level, the researchers obtain samples from the bedrock and examine Estonian car decks.

Estonian and the Swedish safety investigation authorities today begin underwater investigations on the wreck of the car ferry Estonia, which sank in 1994. In addition, Estonia’s bow ramp will be raised for further investigations.

This work is done by unmanned underwater robots.

The work is estimated to last 7–8 days, depending on the weather conditions, after which the research vessel Viking Reach will arrive at the South Port of Paldiski in Estonia.

Estonia sank in rough seas in September 1994. 852 people died in the accident. New investigations were started at the shipwreck the following year.

In January, the Swedish and Estonian accident investigation authorities announced their assessment that the Estonia was unseaworthy. The assessment was based on the 1997 final report of the International Commission of Inquiry (JAIC).