Accidents | An explosion in an apartment building in Vantaa’s Myyrmäki, one injured person was taken to the hospital

One person was injured in the explosion, the police say.

In Myyrmäki An explosion has occurred in an apartment building in Vantaa, the Itä-Uusimaa police say on Twitter.

The police say that one person was injured in the explosion. According to the rescue service of Central Uusimaa, one injured person has been taken to the hospital.

According to the police, the rescue service, first aid and the police came to the scene of the explosion.

The police are investigating the case.

The news is updated.