Saturday, August 10, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accidents | An explosion at the Laakso hospital site – two site workers were injured, two cars were destroyed by the boulder

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 9, 2024
in World Europe
0
Accidents | An explosion at the Laakso hospital site – two site workers were injured, two cars were destroyed by the boulder
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

As a result of the explosion, two cars were completely destroyed on the adjacent street.

of the valley an explosion related to mining occurred at the hospital’s construction site on Friday afternoon shortly before three o’clock. As a result of the explosion, a large boulder flew onto Stenbäckinkatu, completely destroying two cars.

Firefighter on duty Janne Taskinen The Helsinki rescue service says that the explosion was caused by the detonation of explosives left on the construction site from previous explosions. At the time of the explosion, no planned blasting operations were carried out at the construction site.

According to Taskinen, two people were injured in the accident. They have been transported to hospital. Both injured were site personnel.

According to Taskinen, loose stones flew outside the construction area, where according to the rescue service “a few cars have been damaged”. The largest boulder flew to Stenbäckinkatu, located 200-300 meters from the construction site, where two cars were destroyed.

According to Taskinen, there were no people in the cars at the time of the accident.

According to Taskinen, smaller stones also flew as far as Urheilukatu and Mannerheimintie. The rescue service is not aware of any other people being injured.

“It’s lucky that they haven’t hit anyone’s head,” Taskinen said.

The rescue service and first aid tasks at the site have ended. The police continue to investigate the accident.

To the scene of the accident hit Helsingin Sanomat reporter Petteri Tuohinen says that an estimated 50 kilo boulder had flown into the front seat of the Toyota.

“It seemed to tear the roof off. As if the roof had exploded from the inside,” describes Tuohinen.

The other car, on the other hand, had its front end completely destroyed. Tuohine describes that the entire engine room of the car was completely destroyed, and the make of the car could no longer be recognized from the front.

Picture: Petteri Tuohinen / HS

Picture: Petteri Tuohinen / HS

The destroyed car in the picture is on Stenbäckinkatu. Picture: Petteri Tuohinen / HS

Picture: Petteri Tuohinen / HS

The news is updated.

#Accidents #explosion #Laakso #hospital #site #site #workers #injured #cars #destroyed #boulder

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Girl denied passport for having a name straight from Game of Thrones

Girl denied passport for having a name straight from Game of Thrones

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]