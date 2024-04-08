Tuesday, April 9, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accidents | An excavator hit the bridge on Lahdenväylä, the police are diverting traffic

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 8, 2024
in World Europe
0
Accidents | An excavator hit the bridge on Lahdenväylä, the police are diverting traffic

The police are directing traffic at the Lahdenväylä accident site.

On the road 4 there was a traffic accident on Monday evening.

An excavator traveling on the bed of a truck driving along Lahtenväylä has hit the bridge. The collision has caused oil damage and material damage to the excavator, the Helsinki Rescue Service reports.

The venue is between the Porvoonväylä exit, Helsinki – Ring III exit, Vantaa. The lane was closed at half past ten on Monday evening when driving in the north direction, and the police are directing traffic to a detour.

There were no personal injuries in the accident.

#Accidents #excavator #hit #bridge #Lahdenväylä #police #diverting #traffic

See also  Media | HBL's new editor-in-chief is Kalle Silfverberg
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The Lebanese Army announces the killing of Pascal Suleiman during his kidnapping

The Lebanese Army announces the killing of Pascal Suleiman during his kidnapping

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result