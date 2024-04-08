Accidents | An excavator hit the bridge on Lahdenväylä, the police are diverting traffic

The police are directing traffic at the Lahdenväylä accident site.

On the road 4 there was a traffic accident on Monday evening.

An excavator traveling on the bed of a truck driving along Lahtenväylä has hit the bridge. The collision has caused oil damage and material damage to the excavator, the Helsinki Rescue Service reports.

The venue is between the Porvoonväylä exit, Helsinki – Ring III exit, Vantaa. The lane was closed at half past ten on Monday evening when driving in the north direction, and the police are directing traffic to a detour.

There were no personal injuries in the accident.