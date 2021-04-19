Monday, April 19, 2021
Accidents An employee of the technology company Raute died in an accident at work in China

April 19, 2021
Raute says that it has started investigating the accident together with the local authorities, the customer and other actors at the site.

Technology- and a fatal accident has occurred at Raute’s construction site in China, the company says.

A Raute employee was trapped under a platform in an accident last Thursday and died of his injuries later.

According to the company, the accident occurred in connection with maintenance work at a site with several operators. During the break of Raute’s installers, another operator had removed the safety lock for the lifting platform of one stacking line.

Raute is a Finnish internationally operating company that manufactures technology for the production of plywood and veneer, among other things.

