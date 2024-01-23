Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Accidents | An employee died in a serious work accident at the port of Vuosaari

January 23, 2024
Accidents | An employee died in a serious work accident at the port of Vuosaari

The accident happened in the terminal area of ​​the Nurminen Logistics Services company in connection with the port of Vuosaari.

One a person was seriously injured in a work accident on Monday and later died of his injuries in Helsinki.

The accident happened in the terminal area of ​​the Nurminen Logistics Services company in connection with the port of Vuosaari. The company announced the matter on Tuesday.

The victim of a serious work accident was the driver delivering the load. An accident investigation has been started with the authorities.

Nurminen Logistics Services says that it offers crisis assistance to everyone who needs it.

