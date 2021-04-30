Accidents An employee died after an excavator fell into a 25-meter-deep opening, a court sentenced foremen for death

The mining company was fined a community fine of 130,000 euros.

Lapin On Friday, the district court sentenced a mining company Agnico Eagle Finland oy for an occupational safety offense and a death penalty at its mine in Kittilä. An employee of a local subcontractor of the mining company died when his excavator fell into an opening about 25 meters deep from the blasting work.

The accident occurred at a mine owned by Agnico Eagle in December 2016.

The district court sentenced four mine foremen for occupational safety offenses and death penalty to 80 to 100 daily fines. Their income will pay between € 4,800 and € 6,200.

The District Court finds that foremen have had a duty to check the safety of the work site.

“There must be no places at risk in the workplace at all, even if they are not in anyone’s work area. In this case, there has been access to the open quarry for several days and it has already been against the regulations, ”the district court writes in the judgment.

The mining company was fined a community fine of 130,000 euros. The district court dismissed the charge against the mining foreman and the foremen.

All defendants denied their involvement in the crimes.

Safety and Chemicals Agency In 2017, Tukes estimated that the lack of fall arrest led to the death of the excavator driver.

In its accident investigation, the agency found that the underground mine had not been equipped with the necessary fall arrests after the blasting work and that information about the risk of falling had not flowed well enough between workers, foremen and production control.

According to Tukes, the earthwork had not been built in the mine after the blasting work to prevent it from falling, even though the mining company’s instructions require the earthworks to be built and an orange net and flashing light to be installed as a sign of danger. A rope was pulled across the mine corridor and a warning sign was erected at the scene of the accident.

According to Tukes, there were no eyewitnesses to the accident.