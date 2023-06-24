Accidents | An elderly woman died in a car run-out in Tornio

The fatal drive-by took place on Friday afternoon. The deceased woman, aged around 80, was in the passenger seat.

Old a woman died in a drive-by that happened on Friday afternoon in Tornio.

The driver of the car had driven Ruonajärventieti towards Tornio after 4 pm on Friday. Before the Kromitie intersection, the car had driven off the road in a sharp left turn, says Lapland’s police department in a press release.

An 80-year-old woman from Torniola who was a passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was an approximately 80-year-old man from Torniola. The man was injured and was taken to hospital.

The police and the traffic accident investigation board are investigating the accident that happened on Ruonajärventie and the reasons that led to it.

The police are investigating the incident as endangering traffic safety and causing death.