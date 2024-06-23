Accidents | An elderly person drowned in Porvoo while trying to land by boat

Accidents|An elderly person ended up in the water after staggering over the side of the boat. Two people have drowned during Midsummer.

Man has drowned in Porvoo’s Pelling on the evening of Midsummer’s Day, informs the Coast Guard of the Gulf of Finland.

The Maritime Guard tells STT that it was an elderly person. The person had approached the shore by boat and ended up in the water after staggering over the side of the boat.

Among other things, a sea rescue helicopter, several rescue units as well as the police and first aid were called to the scene. After the search continued for some time, the divers found the person in the water, and the emergency doctor pronounced him dead.

The Coast Guard had told about the rescue mission message service in X. Shortly after informing about the mission, the coast guard said that the person died at the scene.

Two people have drowned during Midsummer. Another drowned person was reported missing on Friday afternoon in Kristiinakaupunki. He was found dead the night before Saturday.