Monday, March 18, 2024
Accidents | An elderly man was found dead in the water in Alajärvi

March 18, 2024
in World Europe
The rescue service received an alert to rescue a person from the water a little before seven in the evening.

Old a man was found dead near an ATV that fell into the ice in Alajärvi in ​​South Ostrobothnia on Monday evening. According to the police's preliminary assessment, the man's cause of death was drowning.

The rescue service received an alert to rescue a person from the water at Ylipääntie on the southern shore of Lappajärvi shortly before seven in the evening.

According to the police, the victim and the ATV, which was partially visible in the ice, were found in the Isoniemi area.

The police are investigating the death of a man born in the 1940s as a cause of death investigation, so no crime is suspected in the case.

