Accidents | An elderly man drowned in Kuhmo

Accidents|The police do not suspect a crime in the case.

Swimming an elderly man drowned on Friday evening in Kuhmo, says the Oulu police.

The report about a man drowning in Enonperänlahti in Lentiira came at around nine thirty.

According to the police, the woman who was there had tried to save the man who had sunk under the water without success.

A rescue diver found the man in water about two meters deep, but there was nothing more that could be done to save the man, the police said.

The police do not suspect a crime in the case and continue to investigate the matter as a cause of death investigation.