Accidents | An avalanche at a ski resort in Austria, ten people are being searched for

in Austria An avalanche occurred in the Arlberg skiing center on Sunday, after which ten people are being searched, Austrian media reports.

According to the police, the avalanche happened around two o’clock in the afternoon, newspapers say Kronen Zeitung and Tiroler Tageszeitung mixed Courier.

The police say that according to current information, up to ten people are suspected to have been buried in the snow as a result of the avalanche. The police previously announced that they had rescued one person injured in an avalanche.

Several helicopters, search teams and dogs are involved in the rescue operation. According to media reports, more than a hundred people are participating in the search.