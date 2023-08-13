Accidents | An ATV driver died in a motorsport event in Kokemäki

The police are investigating the incident as a cause of death investigation.

ATV ice cream the man who was driving died in an accident on the Riste motocross track in Kokemäki, Satakunta, on Saturday.

According to the release of the South-West Finland Police Department, the accident happened in the afternoon at the motorsport association’s driving event. Quad Racing Finland’s cross-country quad competition was organized on the track on Saturday.

The association did not want to comment on the accident to STT on Sunday.

The police were tight-lipped about the accident on Sunday. Crime Commissioner Valtteri Kemppi did not comment on the more precise details of the accident to STT.

However, he says that there were no other vehicles involved in the accident and it was not a public event. According to him, an adult man died in the accident and not, for example, a young person who had just turned 18.

The police are investigating the incident as a cause of death investigation.