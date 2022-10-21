Accidents | An armored vehicle of the Defense Forces derailed in a ditch and crashed into a rock in Pöytyä

According to the police, everyone in the vehicle is on their feet. The injuries of the injured are being investigated.

In actual Finland In Pöytä, an armored vehicle of the Defense Forces has skidded into a ditch and hit a rock. The Southwestern Finland police informed about this in the afternoon on Twitter.

There were nine people in the armored vehicle, some of whom were injured. For example, no one’s life is in danger, but there were suspicions of broken bones.

Police intends to provide more information on the matter on Saturday, says the inspector Kirsi Koskinen.

According to him, it was a derailment, where the vehicle first drove into a ditch and then hit a rock. The information will be more detailed when the police investigate the cause of the accident, he says.

There were no other participants in the situation.