Accidents | An apartment exploded in Helsinki, two people hospitalized

Accidents

In Helsinki, two people have been hospitalized after an explosion in an apartment early on Monday, the Helsinki Police Department tells STT.

The police have not been able to inspect the apartment yet, as they have not been sure whether it is safe to enter the apartment. However, the police reportedly made sure that no more damage was caused.

According to the police, there were two people in the apartment, who were both taken to the hospital. No more detailed information about their condition was available before 6:30 in the morning.

The police are working together with the rescue service to find out what happened. So far, for example, there is no certainty as to what exactly exploded in the apartment.

The alarm about the danger of an explosion came at Märssykuja in Meri-Rastila around 5:30 in the morning.

According to the police, the incident does not pose a danger to others. However, full certainty may only come when the police can inspect the apartment.

It is known to be an apartment building, but according to the police, the incidents are limited to one apartment, and no one has been evacuated as a result of the incident.