Accidents An adult and a child under school age died in a crash on Highway 9, possibly due to a flat tire

Tampere the children who died in the traffic accident on Thursday were children under school age and an adult, says the director of investigation, the commissioner of crime Jani Ortamala To STT. Another school-age child and an adult were seriously injured in the accident.

Ortamala does not take a position on whether the victims were related to each other.

The accident on Highway 9 in Olkahis involved a passenger car and a heavy vehicle. The dead and injured were in a car ride.

Ortamala says that the truck had drifted into the lane of the oncoming people and collided with a passenger car. According to preliminary data, the cause could be a truck tire failure, but the matter will be clarified by a technical investigation, for example by examining data from tachographs and on-board computers.

The criminal offenses under investigation are endangering road safety and the risk of injury and death.