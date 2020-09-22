Accidents Amorella’s bow is firmly attached to the bottom, the timing of the transfer is not yet known – “Let’s see how to get cars to their owners, not to mention trucks”

The last passengers on board on Sunday arrived in Turku and Stockholm on Monday night.

On Sunday Viking Line’s Amorella ship, which ran aground, is still firmly attached to the mud bottom in front of Järsö Island.

“We may have to move the cargo out of the bow because the ship is pretty deep at the bottom,” says Viking Line’s communications director. Johanna Boijer-Svahnström.

Boijer-Svahnström can’t yet say when Amore will be moved away from Järsö.

Water has entered the double bottom of the ship, and air is currently being pumped under pressure to make the ship more easily detached. There are probably more holes in Amorella, but Boijer-Svahnström can’t tell you exactly how big they are.

According to Boijer-Svahnström, it has not yet been decided whether the ship will be taken directly to the Turku shipyard in Naantali or whether it will stop in Långnäs, where its cargo would be unloaded.

All passengers on board at the time of Sunday’s accident have already gotten out of Åland. The last passengers arrived in Turku and Stockholm on Monday night. The first to travel to Sweden on a Grace ship arrived in Stockholm as early as the night between Sunday and Monday.

Instead, both passenger goods and trucks and cars are still on board Amorella. Luggage has been sorted by owners and exported. According to Boijer-Svahnström, passengers will be contacted so that they can get their goods back.

“Now let’s look at how passenger cars get their owners, not to mention trucks and cargo units,” says Boijer-Svahnström.

Viking Linen it is hoped that Amore will be able to be towed as soon as possible from Järsö Island to Naantali. Boijer-Svahnström cannot name a more precise timetable for it. The towing process itself will be slow.

“The ship is hardly driven to Turku at a very fast pace. We have mapped out how the ship was damaged, and we have to make sure that the ship’s own machines work, ”says Boijer-Svahnström.

Viking Line replaced Amorella with the Gabriella. According to Boijer-Svahnström, the situation would be worse for the company if it could not run the Turku-Mariehamn route at all.

Gabriella has been temporarily on the Helsinki-Tallinn route, but the coronavirus situation in Estonia came to a good seam for Viking Line, says Boijer-Svanhström. The incidence of disease in Estonia is according to the European Agency for Communicable Diseases (ECDC) by currently 30.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

“In that sense, we don’t have to worry about traffic when this coronavirus situation is and travel is not normal,” says Boijer-Svahnström.

Viking Linen managing director Jan Hanses said on Monday to the Ålanders Ålandstidningenillethat the Viking Amorella crew will be laid off. Boijer-Svahnström says that layoffs are dependent on travel demand. Currently, about half of the seafarers are laid off.

“The size of the crew is adjusted according to the number of passengers, but of course there are more people without jobs when one ship is out of traffic,” he says.

“The ultimate reason we don’t have people at work is passenger loss. That is a more serious situation at the moment. ”