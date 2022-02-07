Accidents Among other things, an American Youtube star died in a small plane crash in Iceland last week

More information was received on Monday about those on board the plane.

In Iceland among the four people killed in last night’s small accident were a U.S. star on Youtube and a Belgian social media influencer, AFP news agency reported.

In the United States Josh Neuman, 22, had a video platform on Youtube with more than 1.1 million followers. In the videos he publishes, Neuman is adventuring around the world and, for example, is downhill on a longboard-style skateboard.

Belgian Nicola Bellavia32, on the other hand, has published numerous travel photos on Instagram for about 20,000 followers.

In addition to the above, a 27-year-old Dutchman and a 49-year-old Icelandic man who flew an accident plane died in the accident.

Cessna 172 model a small plane took off from Reykjavík on Thursday and was found on the bottom of Lake vallingvallavatn on Friday. The lake is located in Þingvellir National Park, about 40 km east of Reykjavík.

Those on board the plane were found on Sunday night using a remote-controlled submarine. Police believe the victims of the accident had left the plane as soon as it collided with icy water about a mile from the shore.

“The bodies were located quite close, at the bottom of the lake, about 300 feet from the plane,” local police said Oddur Árnason told AFP.