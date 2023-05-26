Accidents | Already another accident in Tikkurila’s balcony accident house: Now the resident fell from the French balcony

Another person fell from a balcony in the same house that Tukes and the police were investigating because of the previous accident.

At the beginning of March, a woman who lived in the same building died after falling through the glass railing of the seventh floor balcony. The police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

On Thursday evening around midnight, another resident fell from the French balcony on the fourth floor. The structure of this balcony is different from the balcony of the accident in March.

“The resident fell on top of the door of the B-staircase in such a way that the fall distance was two stories. Help came quickly. There were rescue service cars, the police and a crane here, and he was delivered for treatment,” says the chairman of the board of the housing company Risto Carlson.

The board and the property manager have announced the accident on the housing company’s notice boards.

The previous one after the accident, there is a ban on the use of balconies in the 207-apartment housing association. However, Carlson is pained by the authorities’ slow pace of investigation.

“We are heading towards summer. If we don’t soon find out why the balcony failed in March, we will soon be in Midsummer. After that, of course, no one will be caught.”

According to Carlson, the residents are burdened by an unclear situation.

“We haven’t even received information about the schedule of the investigations. Yes, the authorities should now put power into investigations, when our housing company is so big.”

The maintenance company itself collected the broken glass immediately after the accident in March. They were taken for examination on April 19.

I supported stress tests on the material of the balcony are to be carried out, among other things. It is impossible for the housing company to draw up a repair plan or organize repairs before the accident investigation results are clear.

Tukes stated fairly soon after the accident in March that the structure of the balcony was not appropriate. In preliminary comparison calculations, there was reason to suspect that the glass structure would not meet the point load edge conditions defined in the regulation.

Failure of a balcony railing can be due to a construction, installation or material error. Glass railings are very common in new apartment buildings.