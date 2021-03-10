Accidents Almost 90 vehicles were involved in yesterday’s chain crashes in Espoo – Trucks, ambulance and police car were also involved

Driving conditions were very poor in the Helsinki metropolitan area on Tuesday due to a heavy snowstorm and numerous accidents occurred.

Dozens car reversing cut off traffic completely on Turunväylä near Ikea in Espoo on Tuesday during the day. A total of 88 vehicles were involved in the chain crashes, Länsi-Uusimaa police inform.

The accident happened about half past two in the afternoon between Ring Road 3 and the Tuomarila junction. The lanes in each direction had their own chain crashes and the traffic was crossed for several hours.

According to the police, 49 vehicles were involved in the crash in the lanes leading to Helsinki.

Chain collar after that, the motorist driving in the direction of Turku had significantly slowed down, when the ambulance on its way to the first crash site had collided with that car. The next full trailer truck steered toward the center railing to avoid colliding with the sides of the crash.

The truck continued through the railing so that the front end of the tractor ended up in the lane to Helsinki and the trailer was partially left in the lane to Turku.

“Other participants accumulated at a steady pace, bringing the total number of participants to this side of Turku to 39 vehicles,” Commissioner Ilkka Kantola The West Uusimaa Police Department says in a press release.

Also a police patrol car was involved when it arrived at the crash site. As the police car slowed down, another car drove after it. The members of the patrol were examined by a doctor.

According to police, more than ten people were injured in the accident. One seriously injured was taken to Töölö Hospital for treatment.

A few of the damaged vehicles were taken to a car accident center and thirty were towed to a nearby Ikea car park to await further action. The clearing of the lanes took several hours and was not fully completed until after half past eight in the evening.

A crashed truck in a lane to Helsinki at the Turunväylä traffic accident site in Espoo.­

Police investigates the causes of accidents. The subject of the investigation is endangering traffic safety and, in some cases, injury. The investigation is estimated to take a few months due to the large number of participants.

The cause of the Turunväylä road traffic accident was excessive speeds in relation to the weather and visibility. Commissioner Kantola points out that it is always worthwhile to take driving into account in traffic.

“Slippery weather, snowfall and snow dusting off the road made driving challenging. If these had been taken into account by dropping the driving speed considerably and increasing the distances between the vehicles, there would not have been very many participants. ”

The police have taken the information of the participants in the chain crashes and they do not have to make separate criminal reports. If the participant has not dealt with the police at the crash site but has suffered damage in the chain crashes in question, the police urge you to contact [email protected] by e-mail.