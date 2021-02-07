Accidents After landing, the ultralight plane drifted into the bench and went to its beak in Asikkala

There were two people in the plane who were not seriously injured.

Ultralight the plane drifted to the bench on landing on Sunday afternoon and went to its beak in Asikkala at Vesivehmaa airport, said the firefighter on duty Petteri Lehtinen From the Päijät-Häme Rescue Department.

There were two people on the plane, both of whom got off the plane with a little help. According to Lehtinen, the first aid was checked by both people in the plane, but no more serious injuries occurred in the accident.

“The wingtip of the plane has suffered, but otherwise the plane would look intact,” Lehtinen said.

Finnish Civil Aviation Association says on its website that today ‘s ultralight aircraft are modern and well – equipped aircraft with a range of up to 1,000 kilometers.