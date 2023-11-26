Accidents | A young man fell on the ice in Espoo – Use common sense when moving on ice, the rescue service reminds

The rescue service’s situation center estimates that the number of rescue missions will increase even more when people think the ice will last.

Young the man had walked onto the weak ice in Espoo’s Otsolahti and fell into the ice, the Coast Guard announced on Sunday morning in message service X.

Bystanders called for help and the West-Uusimaa rescue service pulled the man out of the water. According to the Coast Guard, the incident was dealt with in a panic.

Western Uusimaa the situation center of the rescue service reports that the rescue service has not had to rescue people who went on weak ice more than usual for the time of year.

The cold weather is just beginning. The situation center estimates that the number of rescue missions will increase even more when people think that the ice is already holding.

You should not go on the ice if you are not sure if they will hold. This is how you are reminded of the situation center. You should use common sense and don’t go out on the ice if you see it melting, the center advises. When you go out on the ice, you have to be with the snowmen.

There is no absolutely sure way to tell where the ice will last and where it won’t, On the website of the Finnish Meteorological Institute it is stated. The thickness of the ice does not guarantee load-bearing capacity, as the ice can be, for example, weaker hard ice or brittle spring ice.

According to the department, there are particularly dangerous places where water flows. Also, for example, the ice can be dangerously weak near bridges, wharves, deep waterways, reed beds and shipping lanes.

