Accidents | A young man fell into a quarry in Nurme, and was seriously injured

One a person was seriously injured after falling into an open rock quarry in Nurme, the North Karelia rescue service said on Monday.

Firefighter on duty Sami Meriläinen tells STT that a young person fell from the edge of an open-pit mine.

The rescue service was notified of the matter at half past seven on Monday evening. According to Meriläinen, the report to the emergency center was made by others present.

The units of the rescue service assisted the injured in the transfer and first aid. The police are investigating the accident.